Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honored as 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security

The Boston Global Forum and AI World Society award Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security, recognizing his contributions to global peace and humanitarian efforts. His initiatives span 180 countries, emphasizing inner harmony, dialogue, and ethical leadership in technology-advanced times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:51 IST
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar honored with 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by Boston Global Forum (Image source: Art of Living). Image Credit: ANI
The Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS) have awarded the prestigious 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The accolade honors his substantial contributions to global peace, reconciliation, and humanitarianism, marking the award's decade-long tradition of celebrating leaders who embody moral courage and visionary governance, according to a press release by the Art of Living.

The award, since its inception, has recognized individuals who've bolstered the strategic and ethical foundations of world peace. Previous honorees included significant figures like Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany in 2015, and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2016. The current recognition of Gurudev reflects a commitment to building 21st-century peace through inner harmony, interfaith dialogue, and ethical technology, the release noted.

This accolade places India's spiritual and humanitarian leadership alongside the world's most respected leaders and visionaries. By honoring Gurudev, the BGF emphasizes India's stature as a 'Vishwa Guru' and highlights how ancient wisdom continues to influence modern governance and global ethics. The recognition underscores his role in peace-building, reconciliation, and humanitarian work across the globe, with active participation in regions like Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

