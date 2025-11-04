UK Treasury's Tough Choices: Reeves Hints at New Tax Hikes

In a bold move, UK Treasury chief Rachel Reeves has suggested raising taxes in her upcoming budget, citing economic constraints and a staggering national debt.

Speaking three weeks ahead of the Nov. 26 budget, Reeves highlighted unexpected productivity challenges and a global economic landscape contributing to Britain's financial woes. Although her announcement breaks an election promise, Reeves emphasized the collective responsibility required to secure the nation's future.

Despite criticism from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and controversy over a legal misstep involving her London property, Reeves remains focused on revitalizing the economy by strengthening public services and decreasing inflation.

