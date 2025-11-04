Left Menu

Mufti Moves HC for Local Repatriation of Jailed Undertrials

JKPDP leader Mehbooba Mufti petitioned the High Court for transferring undertrial prisoners back to Jammu and Kashmir. The issue highlights the plight of detainees from impoverished backgrounds, far from their families. Despite political inaction, Mufti calls for justice, emphasizing humanitarian over political concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:03 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/@MehboobaMufti). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has approached the High Court, seeking the return of undertrial prisoners held outside the Union Territory to local jurisdictions. The case was heard by a two-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal on November 3, with the next hearing set for November 18.

Mufti took to social media to voice her concerns, arguing that the National Conference-led government has failed to address the plight of these prisoners. Despite the PDP's efforts to pass a resolution advocating their return, the proposal was dismissed. She argues that moving to the High Court was her last option to advocate for prisoners who remain unproven guilty and belong to economically challenged families.

The former Chief Minister has been vocal about her discontent, highlighting the 'process is punishment' mantra as most undertrials face hardships due to lack of resources. Protests were held in August, pushing for the release or local imprisonment of detainees, as Mufti emphasized the human aspect over political implications, underscoring how distant detainment adversely impacts families.

