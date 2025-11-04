Left Menu

Bengaluru Gold Loan Scam Unfolded: Two Arrests and Crores Seized

Bengaluru police arrested two men implicated in a fraudulent 'zero per cent interest gold loan' scheme. Operating from a jewellery shop, they convinced customers to pledge gold by offering misleading loans. They then illicitly sold the gold, netting significant profits, before absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:18 IST
Bengaluru Gold Loan Scam Unfolded: Two Arrests and Crores Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men orchestrating a 'zero per cent interest gold loan' fraud have been apprehended by Bengaluru police, recovering gold and silver worth Rs 1.8 crore, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Central Crime Branch officials identified the primary suspect, who launched a jewellery store in Vidyaranapura, luring unsuspecting customers with false promises of interest-free loans. Victims received only 50-60% of their pledged gold's value, ultimately losing access to their valuables.

Police uncovered that the men unscrupulously sold the pledged gold to another jeweller, securing a 40-50% profit. The scam involved around four kilograms of gold. The primary culprit was recently arrested from his Peenya residence, and further inquiries are ongoing.

In response, authorities seized 1.478 gm of gold and five kilograms of silver from the implicated HRBR Layout jewellery shop. The total haul was estimated at Rs 1.8 crore.

As investigations extend to Mangaluru and Kerala, Bengaluru City Police urge the public to authenticate lending institutions before making pledges, warning against deceptive loan schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025