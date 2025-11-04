Left Menu

Sweet Surge: India's Sugar Production Set to Climb 16% in 2025-26

India's sugar production is forecasted to increase by 16% to 343.5 lakh tonnes in the 2025-26 marketing year, driven by significant output growth in Maharashtra. The net sugar production, after ethanol-related diversions, is estimated to reach 309.5 lakh tonnes, enabling potential exports of 20 lakh tonnes.

  India

India is poised to see a substantial increase in sugar production, with estimates predicting a 16% rise to 343.5 lakh tonnes for the 2025-26 marketing year. This growth is primarily attributed to enhanced production in Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) announced.

Last year's gross sugar output stood at 296.10 lakh tonnes. In Maharashtra, sugar production is projected to jump from 93.51 lakh tonnes in the previous cycle to 130 lakh tonnes, due to expanded acreage and improved yield rates.

ISMA also indicated that after accounting for ethanol production diversions, net sugar production would be 309.5 lakh tonnes. With an existing stock of 50 lakh tonnes, total sugar availability for the year is set to be 359.5 lakh tonnes, comfortably above the 285 lakh tonnes domestic demand. The association has called for an expedited government export policy to facilitate the export of approximately 20 lakh tonnes of sugar.

