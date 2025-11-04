Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Livelihood College: Empowering Former Naxals for New Beginnings

Chhattisgarh's Livelihood College in Narayanpur is transforming surrendered Naxals through skill training, discipline, and personal development. With 110 former Naxals enrolled, the college offers a variety of vocational courses to facilitate reintegration into society, contributing to the government's efforts to reduce Naxal influence in India.

Visual from Livelihood College in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, a groundbreaking initiative is underway at the Livelihood College, aiming to rehabilitate and reintegrate surrendered Naxals into mainstream society. The college has become a beacon of transformation, offering a blend of skill training, discipline, and personal development to its students.

Currently, 110 former Naxals, including 52 women and 58 men, are undertaking various vocational courses. These individuals, all aged between 18 and 50, are on a journey to rebuild their lives after surrendering in the last two months. The college's daily routine is meticulously designed to instill structure and purpose.

The college offers an array of courses like driving, plumbing, sewing, welding, and solar panel installation, with training durations ranging from 35 to 80 days. Certifications provided by the Rajya Kaushal Vikash Pradhikaran boost employment prospects. Since March, 133 former Naxals have been trained, with more than half securing jobs after certification.

Beyond academics, the college encourages recreational activities, enhancing teamwork and confidence among trainees. Watching events like the Women's Cricket World Cup has been particularly inspiring. The college also focuses on integrated farming to increase income, promoting entrepreneurship and the integration of animal husbandry and fisheries.

These efforts contribute to a broader government strategy aimed at reducing Naxal influence. Over the past 20 months, a significant number of Naxals have surrendered, highlighting a marked decline in insurgency. Recent government data reveals a reduction in the number of districts affected by Left Wing Extremism, underscoring ongoing efforts to restore peace and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

