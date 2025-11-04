Left Menu

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Denies Business Impact Amid ED's Asset Attachment

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group declares that the Enforcement Directorate's attachment of assets worth Rs 7,500 crore does not affect the operations of its listed companies. The majority of attached assets belong to Reliance Communications, under insolvency resolution since 2019. Both Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power remain debt-free and operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:15 IST
Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Denies Business Impact Amid ED's Asset Attachment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on Tuesday asserted that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) attachment of Rs 7,500 crore worth of properties will not affect the business operations of its listed companies. This announcement comes after the ED linked the attachment to a money-laundering investigation involving Reliance Communications.

The assets, primarily from Reliance Communications, are under the oversight of a Resolution Professional and the committee of creditors, led by State Bank of India. The federal agency issued provisional orders attaching 42 properties on October 31, including the Ambani family home in Mumbai and other group properties.

Despite the ongoing probe, Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited clarify that their operations and future prospects remain unchanged. Both companies are debt-free and have lodged a formal complaint against market manipulation with SEBI, ensuring focus on growth and stakeholder commitment.

TRENDING

1
Cameroon Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil

Cameroon Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil

 Global
2
Telangana CM's Bold Promises and Challenges in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Telangana CM's Bold Promises and Challenges in Jubilee Hills By-Election

 India
3
India Gears Up for Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0

India Gears Up for Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0

 India
4
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scruti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025