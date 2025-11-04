Left Menu

India and Indonesia Edge Closer to Landmark BrahMos Missile Deal

India and Indonesia are nearing a significant defence agreement to supply BrahMos supersonic missiles. The deal, contingent on Russia's approval, continues India's strategy of expanding missile sales beyond the Philippines. Recent high-level visits have marked increased military cooperation between India and Indonesia.

India has delivered BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for India's indigenous defence industry, the nation is on the brink of securing a key agreement with Indonesia for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. According to defence sources, nearly all procedural aspects have been settled, with only Russian approval pending to finalize the contract.

The talks between India and Indonesia have been longstanding, gaining momentum during a notable high-level visit in January when prominent Indonesian political and military leaders convened in New Delhi. India aims to broaden its market for the BrahMos system, already successfully sold to the Philippines, and showcased its effectiveness during the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

Senior Indian military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, recently visited Indonesia, underscoring the strengthening defence ties between the two nations. The visit by President Prabowo Subianto to India in January laid the groundwork for enhanced military collaboration. Previously, India signed a notable Rs 3,500 crore agreement with the Philippines, which was a strategic move for the nation to safeguard regional interests.

