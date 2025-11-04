Nepal's Energy Revolution: Paving the Way for a Greener Future

Nepal is intensifying its focus on electrifying the transport and cooking sectors in a bid to curb its reliance on fossil fuels, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising announced.

Addressing attendees at a recent event, Minister Ghising highlighted the increasing adoption of electric vehicles while acknowledging the need to further transition from cooking gas to induction stoves and other clean energy solutions within households.

Ghising underscored the government's commitment to advancing wind energy projects and encouraged the private sector to spearhead efforts in this domain. Nawa Raj Dhakal, head of the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre, noted significant strides in solar energy and infrastructure, creating jobs and expanding clean energy access to millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)