Nepal's Energy Revolution: Paving the Way for a Greener Future

Nepal is advancing efforts to electrify transport and cooking to reduce fossil fuel dependency. Energy Minister Ghising emphasized electric vehicle use and wind energy. The AEPC has promoted solar initiatives and created 40,000 jobs while providing clean energy to 3.7 million households.

Updated: 04-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:22 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal is intensifying its focus on electrifying the transport and cooking sectors in a bid to curb its reliance on fossil fuels, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising announced.

Addressing attendees at a recent event, Minister Ghising highlighted the increasing adoption of electric vehicles while acknowledging the need to further transition from cooking gas to induction stoves and other clean energy solutions within households.

Ghising underscored the government's commitment to advancing wind energy projects and encouraged the private sector to spearhead efforts in this domain. Nawa Raj Dhakal, head of the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre, noted significant strides in solar energy and infrastructure, creating jobs and expanding clean energy access to millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

