Amit Shera Strikes Lottery Gold: Wins ₹11 Crore in Life-Changing Bonanza

In an extraordinary stroke of fortune, Amit Shera from Kotputli village in Jaipur district has emerged as the recipient of an astonishing ₹11 crore lottery prize. Shera, who was visiting Moga with a friend, purchased two lottery tickets—one for himself and another for his wife—using ₹1,000 borrowed from his friend. While his wife's ticket secured a modest win of ₹1,000, Shera's ticket garnered the massive ₹11 crore prize.

Expressing his overwhelming joy, Shera told ANI, "I belong from Kotputli village in Jaipur district. I can't express my happiness. I thank the Punjab government and the lottery agency. All my grief and sorrows have vanished today." Shera further pledged to donate ₹50 lakh each to his friend's two daughters, underscoring his empathy, "I have lost my mother, so I understand the pain of daughters." The bulk of his windfall will be invested in his children's education and building a home, as he aspires for the eradication of poverty.

An official from the lottery agency confirmed the win, stating that Shera is the recipient of the Diwali bumper first prize of ₹11 crore. He submitted his claim at the lottery office, having bought the winning ticket in Bhatinda. The official clarified that the Punjab government offers only paper lottery tickets and does not authorize any online sales, warning citizens against falling for illegal online lottery schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)