Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pays Tribute on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Highlights PM Modi's Upcoming Visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a prayer session at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun on Wednesday to commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, which celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikhism's first Guru. During the event, CM Dhami shared greetings with state residents, reflecting on Guru Nanak Ji's profound teachings.

In a conversation with the media, Chief Minister Dhami remarked, "People are advancing in religious and ethical pursuits, inspired by Guru Nanak Ji's life. I warmly greet everyone on Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti." He also mentioned the eager anticipation surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand on October 12-13, praising the Prime Minister's efforts in enhancing the state's national stature.

Further elaborating, Dhami said, "Prime Minister Modi's contributions have significantly elevated our state's reputation. We eagerly await his visit," noting that the visit will coincide with the inauguration of several development projects. Meanwhile, devotees in Amritsar participated in ritualistic holy dips at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and offered prayers, while similar tributes were paid in Delhi and Mumbai on this sacred day.

