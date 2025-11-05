Left Menu

Kerala Government Boosts Anganwadi Workers' Welfare Fund

The Kerala government has allocated Rs 20 crore to support pensions and other benefits for retired Anganwadi workers. Despite receiving monthly funds, the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Welfare Fund Board faces a shortfall, necessitating government aid. Over four years, Rs 76 crore has been provided to the Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken a significant step in supporting retired Anganwadi workers by sanctioning Rs 20 crore for pensions and benefits. Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the allocation to the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Welfare Fund Board on Wednesday.

The fund aims to cover pensions, death benefits, and support for the retired workers and their families. Minister Balagopal highlighted that the Board lacks financial self-sufficiency, necessitating government intervention. Although the Board receives Rs 2.15 crore monthly as its welfare fund share, Rs 4.26 crore is needed monthly for pension distribution, indicating a substantial shortfall.

In an effort to bridge this financial gap, the government has consistently extended assistance. Over the past four and a half years, the Kerala government has granted a total of Rs 76 crore to the Board, underscoring its commitment to the welfare of Anganwadi workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

