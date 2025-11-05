Rahul Gandhi Urges India's Gen Z to Uphold Democracy Amidst Allegations of Voter Fraud

In a fervent appeal to the nation's youth, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised the alarm about alleged large-scale voter fraud in Haryana, urging young Indians to protect the democratic fabric of the country. Addressing a press conference branded 'H files', Gandhi underscored the power of Gen Z to instigate genuine change through truth and non-violence.

Gandhi detailed suspicions of a covert operation aimed at converting an anticipated Congress victory into a defeat, insisting his claims were substantiated by substantial evidence. He criticized the Election Commission for oversights in protecting democratic processes, stating, "We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss."

Characterizing the alleged voter fraud as a fundamental attack on India's democratic ethos, Gandhi invoked the legacy of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar. He argued that the integrity of the voter list lies within the responsibilities of the Election Commission, not political parties, highlighting hurdles faced due to limited access to voter databases.