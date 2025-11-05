India's Test Squad Gears Up for South Africa Series
India has announced its squad for the upcoming two-match test series against South Africa, featuring key players such as Shubman Gill as captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. The matches will take place in Kolkata and Guwahati, showcasing India's cricket talent with a mix of seasoned and emerging players.
As India prepares for a crucial two-match test series against South Africa, the team lineup has been announced, sparking excitement among cricket enthusiasts. This series, set in Kolkata and Guwahati, is pivotal for India's standing in the international cricket arena.
Leading the squad as captain is Shubman Gill, with Rishabh Pant stepping into the role of vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Other notable selections include KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah, reinforcing the team's robust competitive edge.
The selection also introduces promising talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, indicating a strategic blend of experience and youth. With India's cricket prowess on the line, anticipation builds as fans await captivating performances on the field.
