Bihar Polls: JD(U) Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad criticizes Rahul Gandhi's claims of election fraud as a tactic to cause confusion before Bihar polls. Prasad labels Gandhi's allegations a recurring pattern following electoral losses, highlighting their lack of evidence. Minister Rijiju accuses Gandhi of distracting from Bihar elections.

Updated: 05-11-2025 18:20 IST
JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Bihar approaches its first phase of polling, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has strongly criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral irregularities. Prasad claims Gandhi's accusations are a tactic to create confusion among voters, describing them as a recurring pattern following Congress' electoral setbacks in states like Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

During an interaction with ANI, Prasad expressed skepticism about Gandhi's motives, pointing out that Gandhi routinely questions the Election Commission's integrity without substantiating his claims with affidavits. He mentioned past instances in states like Maharashtra where Gandhi's allegations led to legal issues, observing that the claims are unlikely to impact the anticipated success of the NDA under Nitish Kumar.

Gandhi, addressing concerns over voter fraud in Haryana, urged India's youth to remain vigilant about the democratic process. He provided alleged evidence of irregularities, claiming 25 lakh fake or manipulated voters in Haryana. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed these claims, suggesting they are a strategy to divert attention from Bihar's elections.

