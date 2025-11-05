Himachal Pradesh's Nature-Based Solutions: A Bold Step Towards Climate Resilience

In a significant stride towards bolstering disaster resilience, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a cheque of Rs 21,000 from Prateek Sharma as a contribution to 'Aapda Rahat Kosh (ARK)'. This disaster relief fund was established to alleviate the impact of relentless monsoon rains that have ravaged the state.

The region has seen relentless rainstorms leading to widespread devastation, with roads, bridges, and essential services like electricity and telecommunications severely disrupted. The ARK 2025 fund aims to provide crucial financial support for restoration efforts, focusing on mitigating the effects of these widespread natural calamities.

In collaboration with international partners, Himachal Pradesh is pioneering the use of nature-based solutions. Targeting areas like Dharampur and Mandi, this initiative employs strategies such as living vegetative walls and native plant installations to curb the impacts of flash floods, promoting an approach that marries ecology and engineering.