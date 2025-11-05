Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Nature-Based Solutions: A Bold Step Towards Climate Resilience

Himachal Pradesh is deploying nature-based solutions for disaster relief amidst severe monsoon devastation. With the government leading initiatives like ARK 2025 and partnerships with global organizations, efforts focus on restoring damaged infrastructure and assisting affected communities, emphasizing community-centric and biodiversity-focused approaches for sustainable resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Nature-Based Solutions: A Bold Step Towards Climate Resilience
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu receives a cheque for Aapda Rahat Kosh (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards bolstering disaster resilience, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a cheque of Rs 21,000 from Prateek Sharma as a contribution to 'Aapda Rahat Kosh (ARK)'. This disaster relief fund was established to alleviate the impact of relentless monsoon rains that have ravaged the state.

The region has seen relentless rainstorms leading to widespread devastation, with roads, bridges, and essential services like electricity and telecommunications severely disrupted. The ARK 2025 fund aims to provide crucial financial support for restoration efforts, focusing on mitigating the effects of these widespread natural calamities.

In collaboration with international partners, Himachal Pradesh is pioneering the use of nature-based solutions. Targeting areas like Dharampur and Mandi, this initiative employs strategies such as living vegetative walls and native plant installations to curb the impacts of flash floods, promoting an approach that marries ecology and engineering.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Sets Paddy MSP for Upcoming Kharif Season

Odisha Sets Paddy MSP for Upcoming Kharif Season

 India
2
Diptayan Ghosh Shocks the Chess World by Defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi

Diptayan Ghosh Shocks the Chess World by Defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi

 Global
3
Oleron Island Car Rampage Sparks Investigation

Oleron Island Car Rampage Sparks Investigation

 Global
4
Congress Leader Files Complaint Against BJP's Shelar for Communal Remarks

Congress Leader Files Complaint Against BJP's Shelar for Communal Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025