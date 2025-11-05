Turbulent Times in Currency Markets as Risk Sentiment Shifts

Risk aversion caused turbulence in Asia's foreign-exchange markets on Wednesday, but fears subsided by the European morning's end. Earlier gains by the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc were reversed, leading to overall currency stability.

The previous night's risk-off wave in Wall Street extended to Asian equities, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI plummeting by up to 4.7% and 6.2% respectively. Despite a tech-led sell-off, European markets steadied with minor declines.

Attention now shifts to the imminent U.S. private payrolls data, vital this month due to the cancellation of non-farm payrolls. Influential decisions from the Bank of England and Norway's central bank are also expected. Bitcoin rose after recent losses, reflecting mixed global financial sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)