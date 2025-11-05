Turbulent Times in Currency Markets as Risk Sentiment Shifts
Currency markets experienced volatility with risk aversion in Asia, but stability returned in Europe. The yen and Swiss franc erased earlier gains. Asian stocks fell significantly due to a tech-led sell-off, but European markets steadied. Future U.S. payrolls data and central bank decisions may further influence currency movements.
Risk aversion caused turbulence in Asia's foreign-exchange markets on Wednesday, but fears subsided by the European morning's end. Earlier gains by the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc were reversed, leading to overall currency stability.
The previous night's risk-off wave in Wall Street extended to Asian equities, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI plummeting by up to 4.7% and 6.2% respectively. Despite a tech-led sell-off, European markets steadied with minor declines.
Attention now shifts to the imminent U.S. private payrolls data, vital this month due to the cancellation of non-farm payrolls. Influential decisions from the Bank of England and Norway's central bank are also expected. Bitcoin rose after recent losses, reflecting mixed global financial sentiments.
