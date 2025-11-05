Delhi Steps Up: Massive Road Cleaning Drive to Combat Pollution

In a decisive move against rising pollution levels, the government of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a comprehensive road cleaning operation across Delhi. The initiative sees 200 maintenance vans deployed to service Public Works Department (PWD) roads, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The operation will address debris removal, priority pothole repairs, road signage upgrades, and other essential tasks. Gupta emphasized the administration's firm commitment to pollution control, underscoring personal accountability for each officer involved. Separate maintenance vans have also been tasked with the pruning and trimming of roadside trees.

To curb pollution, coordinated cross-departmental efforts focus on monitoring polluting industries and improving identified 'hot spots.' Special dust control measures are implemented along roads, with each maintenance van handling deep cleaning across a minimum of 200 metres daily. This rapid initiative encompasses 1,400 kilometres of PWD roads and aims for completion within 45 days, with rigorous accountability enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)