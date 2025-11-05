Left Menu

Madras High Court Halts TVK Leader's FIR Progress

The Madras High Court instructed Tamil Nadu police to refrain from submitting their final report on the FIR against TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna over a controversial 'X' post until Friday. The decision comes amid allegations that the FIR is politically motivated.

Madras High Court (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court has temporarily paused the progression of an FIR filed against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, instructing Tamil Nadu police not to submit their final report until Friday. The FIR stems from an 'X' post by Arjuna, alleged to incite violence, which he is challenging in court.

Justice Jagdish Chandra presided over the hearing on Wednesday, deciding to adjourn proceedings until Friday. This period allows the State to resume its arguments, after which Arjuna can present his counterclaims. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Arjuna, argued that the FIR is politically charged and unfounded, a claim disputed by the prosecution.

Arjuna's controversial post reportedly called for a rebellion reminiscent of Nepal's against the state government, intensifying the political atmosphere ahead of state elections. Although the post was removed, the discussion on its implications and intent remains active in the court, where Gohil Agarwal Law Chambers is representing Arjuna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

