Madras High Court Halts TVK Leader's FIR Progress
The Madras High Court instructed Tamil Nadu police to refrain from submitting their final report on the FIR against TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna over a controversial 'X' post until Friday. The decision comes amid allegations that the FIR is politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has temporarily paused the progression of an FIR filed against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, instructing Tamil Nadu police not to submit their final report until Friday. The FIR stems from an 'X' post by Arjuna, alleged to incite violence, which he is challenging in court.
Justice Jagdish Chandra presided over the hearing on Wednesday, deciding to adjourn proceedings until Friday. This period allows the State to resume its arguments, after which Arjuna can present his counterclaims. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Arjuna, argued that the FIR is politically charged and unfounded, a claim disputed by the prosecution.
Arjuna's controversial post reportedly called for a rebellion reminiscent of Nepal's against the state government, intensifying the political atmosphere ahead of state elections. Although the post was removed, the discussion on its implications and intent remains active in the court, where Gohil Agarwal Law Chambers is representing Arjuna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Challenges CM Stalin: TVK Sets Sights on 2026 Victory
Vijay's TVK Emerges as Main Challenger to DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one member commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.
Contest between DMK and TVK going to get stronger, 100 per cent win for TVK: Actor Vijay.
Vijay Leads TVK into 2026 Assembly Polls