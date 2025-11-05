MMU Calls for Withdrawal of Vande Mataram Observance in Jammu and Kashmir
The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) of Jammu and Kashmir is urging authorities to retract a directive for celebrating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Citing religious concerns, the MMU claims the move imposes ideological values discordant with the region's Muslim majority, urging respect for diverse beliefs.
- Country:
- India
The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a consortium of Muslim religious groups in Jammu and Kashmir, has made a fervent plea to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to rescind a directive mandating the commemoration of Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary in the Union Territory on November 7.
Heading the MMU, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grave concerns regarding the mandate from the government's Department of Culture for schools to hold musical and cultural events to mark this occasion. The MMU contends that Vande Mataram's lyrics contradict the fundamental Islamic belief in the singularity of Allah, asserting that such enforced participation is unjust.
The MMU's statement suggests this could represent an effort to impose a Hindutva ideology on the Muslim-majority region instead of fostering authentic unity. As nationwide celebrations are set, with Prime Minister Modi attending a major event in New Delhi, the MMU continues to advocate for respecting religious beliefs and preventing coerced participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
