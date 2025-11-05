Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Being Used as Pawn in Anti-India Conspiracy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being manipulated by numerous forces, both domestically and internationally, to tarnish India's reputation. Rijiju claimed this was part of a 'well-planned conspiracy' and criticized the opposition leader for targeting the nation's institutions.

Addressing a press conference, Rijiju argued that Rahul Gandhi's allegations about voter fraud in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls were a means of covering up his own shortcomings. Meanwhile, Gandhi had urged young Indians to protect democratic processes, emphasizing their power in restoring democracy.

Rijiju cited past election outcomes and internal Congress discord as evidence, criticizing Gandhi for shifting blame. He accused Gandhi of inciting the youth, labeling such actions as futile when faced with India's educated populace. Rijiju further demanded the Congress party file legitimate complaints if fraud was suspected.

(With inputs from agencies.)