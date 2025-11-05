Hooda and Gandhi Allegations: Haryana Election 'Voter Fraud' Controversy Unveiled

Former Haryana Chief Minister and key Congress figure, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has thrown his weight behind Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegations of 'voter fraud' in the contentious 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Addressing the media in Delhi, Hooda asserted that the state's leadership was 'stolen' amidst claims of electoral malpractice, where the people's voice was purportedly suppressed.

During a press briefing, Hooda stated, 'Today, Rahul explained the long-standing issue of voter suppression in Haryana, beyond mere vote theft, alleging the election outcome was manipulated. He presented comprehensive evidence detailing discrepancies in vote counts.' Hooda pointed to exit polls which predicted a landslide for Congress and dismissed BJP's official tallies as improbable, highlighting the significance of postal ballots in determining winners.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, asserted having 'crystal clear proof' of voter discrepancies, alleging 25 lakh non-genuine or manipulated voters—amounting to 12.5% of the electorate. He cited egregious cases, including a woman who voted 22 times using different identities and a stock photo instance, prompting Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer to demand an affidavit from Gandhi, as election results are contestable only through High Court petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)