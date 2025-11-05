Transatlantic Energy Alliance: Poland Boosts LNG Imports to Aid Ukraine and Slovakia

Poland is reportedly in talks to secure a deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, with the aim of supplying Ukraine and Slovakia. This move is part of a broader effort to strengthen the energy ties between the European Union and the United States, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

An announcement regarding the import boost is anticipated following a meeting at a transatlantic energy conference in Athens later this week. This will be accompanied by further discussions on the terms of supplying Slovakia, one source confirmed to Reuters. The potential import volumes from Poland could amount to 4 to 5 billion cubic meters annually, roughly equivalent to the annual gas consumption of Slovakia.

This initiative is among several recent energy agreements between European and U.S. entities, driven by Washington's push to expand exports of American gas and nuclear technology. However, both Poland's energy ministry and the U.S. Department of Energy have declined to comment on the developments at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)