Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy: 11 Dead, Investigation Launched

The Chhattisgarh police have registered a case following a train accident near Bilaspur that resulted in eleven fatalities and eighteen injuries. An investigation is underway into the incident, which involved a collision between a goods train and a MEMU local train. Authorities have promised compensation to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:17 IST
Additional SP Bilaspur Rajendra Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh police have promptly registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a tragic train accident near Bilaspur that claimed eleven lives and injured eighteen others. The incident took place on Tuesday, causing significant concern across the region.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Bilaspur, Rajendra Jaiswal, the accident involved a collision between a goods train and a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit local train near Bilaspur station. The case was filed after information was submitted by a Railway officer and is currently under investigation at Torwa Police Station.

The aftermath of the collision saw quick medical response, with the injured receiving necessary treatment from professional doctors. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The railway administration is closely coordinating with hospitals to ensure comprehensive care for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

