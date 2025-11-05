India Celebrates Dev Deepawali with Grand Festivities and Spiritual Fervor

In a breathtaking spectacle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi, marked by an awe-inspiring laser and fireworks show that brightened the ghats of the sacred city. The festivities, attended by thousands, featured a dazzling display of lights, music, and cultural performances, creating an atmosphere of spiritual vivacity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasions of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed, 'Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all family members across the country. May this divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone.' He further expressed wishes for the well-being of people, highlighting the sacred traditions of holy baths, charity, and worship.

Across the country, large gatherings of devotees marked the day with spirituality and cultural reverence. Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar saw thousands of devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganga River at dawn, a ritual believed to purify sins and bring prosperity. In Bihar, congestion on Digha AIIMS Road in Patna highlighted the massive influx of devotees at the Ganga Ghat celebrating the sacred occasion.

In Odisha's Puri, devotees enthusiastically participated in the historic Boit Vandana, or boat festival, rich in historical and cultural significance. The festival, involving the floating of miniature boats crafted from banana stems, paper, and thermocol, underscores Odisha's ancient maritime traditions with Southeast Asia.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is held as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar, marking the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees honored the day with fervor, lighting lamps, adorning temples, and organizing religious gatherings. (ANI)

