Bank of America Eyes $1 Trillion in Consumer Investments

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is closely monitoring trade policies and the regulatory environment. The bank aims to achieve $1 trillion in consumer investments in the medium term. Additionally, plans include expanding investment banking headcount and locations across the U.S. by 2026 with a strong M&A pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has emphasized the importance of monitoring trade policies and the regulatory landscape. Speaking at an Investor Day event, Moynihan highlighted strategic goals for the bank.

Consumer, Retail, and Preferred President Holly O'Neill announced an ambitious target: reaching $1 trillion in consumer investment balance in the medium term. The bank is committed to escalating its consumer investment operations toward this significant milestone.

Meanwhile, Matthew Koder of BofA stressed the improving investment banking environment and revealed plans for expanding emerging growth and regional coverage headcount across the U.S. by 2026. Koder also noted a year-on-year increase in forward M&A pipeline activity, signaling robust growth prospects for the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

