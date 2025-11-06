Bank of America Eyes $1 Trillion in Consumer Investments

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has emphasized the importance of monitoring trade policies and the regulatory landscape. Speaking at an Investor Day event, Moynihan highlighted strategic goals for the bank.

Consumer, Retail, and Preferred President Holly O'Neill announced an ambitious target: reaching $1 trillion in consumer investment balance in the medium term. The bank is committed to escalating its consumer investment operations toward this significant milestone.

Meanwhile, Matthew Koder of BofA stressed the improving investment banking environment and revealed plans for expanding emerging growth and regional coverage headcount across the U.S. by 2026. Koder also noted a year-on-year increase in forward M&A pipeline activity, signaling robust growth prospects for the bank.

