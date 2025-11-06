U.S. Stocks Rally Amid Economic Optimism and Earnings Surprises

U.S. stocks experienced a notable rebound on Wednesday, as fears over inflated tech stock valuations diminished. Investor optimism was bolstered by positive earnings and an encouraging economic data report.

Major equity indexes in the U.S. all saw gains, with tech and tech-affiliated stocks leading the rally. Nonetheless, momentum from the rally waned following JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's comment on high asset prices and potential market risks.

Despite seeing steep drops earlier in the week, many investors regarded this as healthy profit-taking, keeping confidence elevated in tech and AI shares. Meanwhile, the economy shows mixed signals with rebounding private payrolls but continuing job losses in some sectors.

