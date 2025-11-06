Sistema.bio Joins Forces with Next Bharat Ventures to Transform India's Biogas Sector

Sistema.bio, a prominent name in biogas technology for family farmers, has partnered with Next Bharat Ventures (NBV), the impact fund founded by Suzuki Motor Corporation. NBV's investment is set to boost Sistema.bio's expansion efforts in India, fostering the development of new agricultural energy solutions.

Since its inception in 2024, Next Bharat Ventures has focused on supporting impact-driven enterprises across India. By collaborating with Sistema.bio, NBV aims to enhance agritech advancements, promote financial inclusivity, fortify rural supply chains, and facilitate the decarbonization of agriculture-related industries.

The partnership promises to enhance Sistema.bio's manufacturing capabilities, expedite R&D initiatives, and launch new product lines, including IoT and digital MRV technologies. This move is expected to sustain the company's leadership in biogas innovations while extending its agricultural impact.

