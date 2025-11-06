Left Menu

Sistema.bio Joins Forces with Next Bharat Ventures to Transform India's Biogas Sector

Sistema.bio has announced a strategic investment from Next Bharat Ventures, aimed at enhancing its biogas technology and services for Indian farmers. This collaboration will accelerate growth, support innovative agricultural solutions, and emphasize financial inclusion and rural supply chain strengthening.

Updated: 06-11-2025 11:23 IST
Sistema.bio, a prominent name in biogas technology for family farmers, has partnered with Next Bharat Ventures (NBV), the impact fund founded by Suzuki Motor Corporation. NBV's investment is set to boost Sistema.bio's expansion efforts in India, fostering the development of new agricultural energy solutions.

Since its inception in 2024, Next Bharat Ventures has focused on supporting impact-driven enterprises across India. By collaborating with Sistema.bio, NBV aims to enhance agritech advancements, promote financial inclusivity, fortify rural supply chains, and facilitate the decarbonization of agriculture-related industries.

The partnership promises to enhance Sistema.bio's manufacturing capabilities, expedite R&D initiatives, and launch new product lines, including IoT and digital MRV technologies. This move is expected to sustain the company's leadership in biogas innovations while extending its agricultural impact.

