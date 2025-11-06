Left Menu

Fire Contained at Belarus's Major Naftan Oil Refinery

A fire broke out at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus, one of the country's largest, due to an incident involving diesel fuel. The blaze has now been brought under control. The refinery, situated in Novopolotsk, holds a processing capacity of approximately 200,000 barrels per day.

A fire erupted at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus, one of the nation's largest facilities, as reported by the state-run Belta news agency on Thursday. The blaze resulted from an incident involving diesel fuel.

Emergency services swiftly responded and successfully brought the fire under control. The Naftan refinery is located in Novopolotsk, in the north of Belarus.

With a processing capacity of around 200,000 barrels per day, the refinery plays a significant role in the country's oil industry.

