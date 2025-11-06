Left Menu

Ukrainian Offensive Targets Key Russian Infrastructure

The Ukrainian military has claimed responsibility for attacks on Russia's Volgograd oil refinery and several military and energy targets in occupied Ukrainian territories, causing a significant fire at the refinery and striking a drone base in Donetsk and fuel depots in Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:07 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation, the Ukrainian military announced a strategic offensive targeting Russian infrastructure on Thursday. Among the key strikes was the Volgograd oil refinery, which was set ablaze following the attack. According to Ukrainian general staff, the operation was communicated through the Telegram messaging app.

The offensive did not halt with Volgograd. Ukrainian forces also reported striking military and energy sites within territories currently occupied by Russia. Targets included a crucial drone base located in Donetsk, highlighting the tactical importance of disrupting Russian aerial operations.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces targeted fuel and lubricant depots in Crimea, seeking to hamper Russian logistical capabilities. The attacks demonstrate a concerted Ukrainian effort to undermine the operational strength of Russia within occupied regions, marking a critical pattern in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

