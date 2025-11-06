Vedanta Secures Major Power Supply Deal with Tamil Nadu

Vedanta Ltd, under the leadership of Anil Agarwal, has announced a significant power supply agreement with Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) to deliver 500 MW of electricity. The arrangement, effective from February 1, 2026, is priced at Rs 5.38 per kWh and spans a duration of five years.

Vedanta's Meenakshi Energy Limited (MEL) and Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant secured the contract, with MEL providing 300 MW and the Chhattisgarh plant supplying 200 MW. This deal marks a substantial allocation out of the 1,580 MW tendered by TNPDCL, placing Vedanta in a favorable position for future growth.

This agreement enhances Vedanta's financial strength and visibility and aligns with their strategy to proceed with the proposed demerger of their power portfolio. The company's extensive operations include nearly 12 GW of thermal power capacity across several Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)