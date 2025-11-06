European Shares Slip as Global Markets Experience Mixed Fortunes

European markets stumbled on Thursday, amidst differing trajectories from Asian and American markets. While Asia rebounded from tech-driven selloffs, Europe's indices went down, with French tech firm Legrand dropping significantly, further exacerbating worries about high tech valuations.

In currency exchanges, the pound advanced 0.3% after an overnight low, with a potential rate cut in the UK still under scrutiny. Economic indicators in the U.S. buoyed the dollar, but anticipation remained high ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision.

Asian markets led recoveries with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising, fueled by optimism over China's tech self-sufficiency. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices inched higher, reflecting cautious optimism as investors navigated fluctuating global conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)