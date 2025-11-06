UK Stock Indices Hold Steady Ahead of Interest Rate Decision

On Thursday, UK's primary stock indices showed minimal movement as the sterling stabilized near multi-month lows. Investors are keenly awaiting the Bank of England's imminent interest rate announcement.

The central bank is projected to keep rates steady at 4%. However, Goldman Sachs has speculated on a potential rate cut following softer inflation and wage data. This speculation has caused further angst among market players.

While the blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped slightly by 0.3%, advancements in financial and metal miner stocks were counterbalanced by declines in the energy and pharmaceutical sectors. Notably, oil and gas shares saw a dip, despite rising oil prices. Key financial stocks like HSBC and Standard Chartered rose, buoyed by reports of leniency from a potential budget tax raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)