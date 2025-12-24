FTSE 100 Slips Amid Christmas Eve Trading Doldrums

The FTSE 100 index took a slight dip by 0.1% on Wednesday, navigating the typically thin volumes of a Christmas Eve trading session. Gains in the homebuilding sector were offset by declines in healthcare stocks.

As traders geared up for the holidays, the FTSE 100 lingered with minor fluctuations after reaching a five-week peak post the Bank of England's interest rate cut. The FTSE 250, leaning more towards domestic stocks, managed to climb 0.07%, eyeing a second week of gains.

Significant movements included BP's $6 billion sale of a 65% stake in its Castrol arm to U.S. firm Stonepeak, aiding its $20 billion sell-off target aimed at debt reduction. While some sectors like mining and finance buoyed the FTSE 100's yearly 20.7% climb, overall holiday trading slowed as major markets prepared for an extended seasonal closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)