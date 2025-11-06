Exxon Mobil's Greek Adventure: A New Era for Eastern Mediterranean Gas Exploration

Exxon Mobil has inked a significant deal to explore natural gas offshore in Greece, marking a critical increase in U.S. involvement in the eastern Mediterranean energy scene. The agreement comes as the Trump administration aims to substitute Russian energy supply to Europe with U.S. resources.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the strategic potential of the deal to significantly reduce Russia's energy influence in Europe, projecting that displaced Russian gas could potentially halt financial inflows to Russia's military initiatives. Exxon, in collaboration with Energean and Helleniq, will explore Block 2, with operations potentially commencing before 2027.

The exploratory venture, anticipated to require an investment between $50 million and $100 million, could diversify Greece's energy landscape and expand the TAP pipeline network. U.S. officials, including ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, praised the deal as a reassertion of America's energy presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)