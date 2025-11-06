Left Menu

Exxon Mobil's Greek Adventure: A New Era for Eastern Mediterranean Gas Exploration

Exxon Mobil has entered a partnership to explore natural gas offshore Greece, strengthening U.S. energy influence in the eastern Mediterranean. The initiative aligns with U.S. goals to replace Russian energy in Europe. Successful exploration may lead to significant investments and feed gas into European energy networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:21 IST
Exxon Mobil's Greek Adventure: A New Era for Eastern Mediterranean Gas Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exxon Mobil has inked a significant deal to explore natural gas offshore in Greece, marking a critical increase in U.S. involvement in the eastern Mediterranean energy scene. The agreement comes as the Trump administration aims to substitute Russian energy supply to Europe with U.S. resources.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the strategic potential of the deal to significantly reduce Russia's energy influence in Europe, projecting that displaced Russian gas could potentially halt financial inflows to Russia's military initiatives. Exxon, in collaboration with Energean and Helleniq, will explore Block 2, with operations potentially commencing before 2027.

The exploratory venture, anticipated to require an investment between $50 million and $100 million, could diversify Greece's energy landscape and expand the TAP pipeline network. U.S. officials, including ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, praised the deal as a reassertion of America's energy presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Urged to Act Against Shein for Regulatory Breaches

EU Urged to Act Against Shein for Regulatory Breaches

 Global
2
Mankind Pharma Sees Profit Drop Amid OTC Sales Slump

Mankind Pharma Sees Profit Drop Amid OTC Sales Slump

 India
3
India's Spinners Turn the Tide: Thrilling Victory Against Australia

India's Spinners Turn the Tide: Thrilling Victory Against Australia

 Australia
4
Icy Grasp: Cold Wave Tightens Hold on Himachal Pradesh

Icy Grasp: Cold Wave Tightens Hold on Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025