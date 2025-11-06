Charles Schwab's Bold Move to Democratize Private Markets

In a groundbreaking move, Charles Schwab Corp has announced its plan to acquire Forge Global. This strategic acquisition, valued at around $660 million, aims to create a main hub for increasing accessibility to private markets.

The financial details reveal that Charles Schwab will pay $45 per share for Forge. Both companies have signified a mutual commitment to broadening investor reach.

Significantly, Forge's two largest stockholders have thrown their weight behind this transaction, highlighting industry confidence and paving the way for greater inclusivity in private market investments.