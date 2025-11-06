Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections Amid Alleged Attacks

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has voiced his criticism against the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan following an alleged attack on the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. The incident occurred in Khoriari village, where RJD supporters reportedly assaulted the convoy with stones and cow dung, while shouting slogans of "Murdabad." Chouhan claims this aggression is a reaction to the looming losses in the Bihar Assembly elections faced by the party.

In a statement to ANI, Chouhan remarked, "The leaders who are being rejected by the public are now reacting. They are attacking as they know they are going to lose the elections." He further criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding accusations of voter fraud in Haryana, suggesting Gandhi is conceding defeat in the Bihar polls, which he sees as an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

Chouhan expressed concern over the integrity of democratic institutions, adding that Gandhi's allegations weaken the Constitution and the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP's candidate from Lakhisarai, reported being attacked by RJD-affiliated activists. The Chief Election Commissioner directed the Bihar police to take swift action, reinforcing that such disruptions will not be tolerated. As polling commenced for 121 seats, voter turnout reached 53.77% by 3 PM, indicating robust electoral participation across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)