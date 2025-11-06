European Market Woes: Tariffs, Tech Struggles, and Banking Decisions

European shares experienced a decline on Thursday, diverging from Asia and Wall Street's earlier movements as the Bank of England opted against slashing interest rates before the UK budget. Asian stock markets recorded strong overnight gains following significant tech-related selloffs earlier in the week, but European and pre-market U.S. concerns rekindled.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased scantily by 0.2%, and shares of French data-center equipment company Legrand plummeted almost 12%, highlighting the adverse impact of US trade tariffs. Simultaneously, Wall Street was poised for a muted start, with Qualcomm's stock dropping over 2% upon facing potential shifts in its relevance for Samsung devices.

Currency markets showed the dollar pulling back from a more-than-six-month high reached after positive US data, as focus remained on central bank rate decisions. The Bank of England's thin-margin decision of 5-4 against a rate cut maintained expectations of a potential reduction before the year's end, keeping the pound slightly elevated despite hitting a seven-month low the day prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)