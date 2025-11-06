Left Menu

SEBI Targets Social Media in Fight Against Fraudulent Investments

SEBI is collaborating with major social media and internet platforms to prevent their misuse in fraudulent investment activities. This effort supports IOSCO's global mandate for platform accountability. The focus is on developing verification processes to help investors identify genuine platforms, while cautioning public investment practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:06 IST
  • India

In a strategic move to safeguard investors, India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), announced its proactive approach to curbing fraudulent investment schemes on social media and internet platforms. Collaboration with these platforms is crucial for effective regulation.

SEBI's efforts are part of a larger international initiative led by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). On May 21, 2025, IOSCO underscored the importance of technology providers in preventing financial harm and called for enhanced measures to protect investors.

Furthermore, Sebi is advocating for rigorous verification processes and the introduction of a distinct label for regulated trading applications to aid in identifying credible sources. Public awareness campaigns emphasize the need for caution and verification when investing, urging the use of verified platforms and practices.

