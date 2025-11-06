Tamil Nadu BJP Criticizes CM Stalin Over Coimbatore Incident

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin following an alleged gangrape incident in Coimbatore. Soundararajan demanded that Stalin resign if the DMK government cannot ensure the safety of women in the state.

The shocking incident reportedly took place on Sunday night, when the survivor and her companion were ambushed by three men near Coimbatore International Airport. The attackers allegedly kidnapped the young student, subjected her to sexual assault, and later left her abandoned. Her friend managed to alert authorities, prompting a swift rescue mission.

City Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed on Tuesday that the Coimbatore Police have now arrested three men in connection with the gangrape of the 20-year-old college student. During an attempt to flee, the suspects, identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran, were shot in the leg during a police encounter. They were taken to Coimbatore government hospital for treatment. A head constable was also injured during the altercation.

Addressing the media, Soundararajan criticized, "The government boasts about apprehending culprits within 48 hours, yet it fails to effectively safeguard women in Tamil Nadu. If Stalin's administration cannot ensure protection, he should step down." Earlier, Soundararajan, along with BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, led protests organized by the BJP Women's Wing to condemn the state's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)