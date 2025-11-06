Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Four Cybercrime Syndicates in Major Arrest Blitz

Delhi Police dismantled four cybercrime syndicates and arrested six individuals involved in digital fraud, extortion, and cyberstalking. The operations uncovered scams, including digital arrest frauds and fake job offers, resulting in significant arrests in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The sting highlights ongoing efforts to tackle cybercrime complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:10 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, Delhi Police have arrested six individuals linked to four separate syndicates involved in a variety of online scams. The arrests mark a significant development in the fight against digital fraud and extortion, according to an official press release.

One interstate syndicate, masterminding "digital arrest" scams, was exposed with the detention of Shiva and Punit Kumar, alias Sahil, in Faridabad, Haryana. This operation followed a complaint about a fake WhatsApp call impersonating a police officer, which led a victim to transfer over Rs 11 lakh under false pretenses.

Adding to the roster of arrests, Ankit Sonkariya was apprehended in Jaipur for his role in a fraudulent "work-from-home" scheme promising money for Google Maps reviews. Meanwhile, in Aligarh, U.P., authorities dismantled a network using malicious APK files for bank fraud, leading to Lavlesh Kumar's and Harbhajan's arrest. Each case underscores the intricate methods used by cybercriminals to deceive and exploit victims.

The police operation also netted Gulpham Ansari, who was charged with cyberstalking and extortion after allegedly using fake Instagram profiles to leak a woman's private videos. These coordinated stings underline Delhi Police's commitment to combating the evolving landscape of cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

