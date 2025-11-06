Left Menu

CAG to Audit Indian Railways, Reform Cadres for Enhanced Financial Oversight

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct an audit of Indian Railways’ transport initiatives and introduce new cadres in the audit department to improve financial oversight. The audit will focus on the National Rail Plan 2030 and PM Gati Shakti policy, examining logistics operations and international best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:27 IST
CAG to Audit Indian Railways, Reform Cadres for Enhanced Financial Oversight
Press briefing at office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is poised to launch a comprehensive audit of Indian Railways' multi-modal transport and logistics strategies, concentrating on the National Rail Plan (NRP) 2030 and the PM Gati Shakti initiative. This audit, slated for a 2026 Parliament review, seeks to furnish actionable insights aimed at optimizing India's logistics efficiency and efficacy.

The extensive review will scrutinize initiatives like the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy and infrastructure development in multimodal logistics, assessing the surrounding regulatory and legal frameworks, logistics operations, as well as the integration of digitization and international best practices within the sector. The audit span includes nine Railway Zones, three Ministries, logistics-centric Railway PSUs, and crucial Origin-Destination (O-D) freight pathways, with IIM Mumbai engaged as a Knowledge Partner to bolster the audit's analytical framework.

In parallel, a significant reform within the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) has been greenlit by CAG K Sanjay Murthy, establishing two specialized cadres: the Central Revenue Audit (CRA) Cadre and the Central Expenditure Audit (CEA) Cadre, effective from 2026. These reforms, aimed at reducing administrative fragmentation and enhancing auditing specialization, will consolidate professionals into focused domains of revenue and expenditure auditing, promising improved insights and oversight on government finances. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Incident

Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Inciden...

 Global
2
PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's Inspiration

PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's I...

 India
3
U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

 Global
4
Revamped Minerals List Aims to Boost U.S. Economic Security

Revamped Minerals List Aims to Boost U.S. Economic Security

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025