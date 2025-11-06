United Left Triumphs in Historic JNUSU Victory

The Left Unity alliance, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Front (DSF), achieved a resounding victory in the 2025 Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections. All significant posts were claimed by the coalition, with Aditi Mishra from AISA taking the position of President and K Gopika from SFI as Vice President.

Sunil Yadav from DSF was elected General Secretary, while the post of Joint Secretary was secured by Danish Ali from AISA. In remarking on the victory, Sunil Yadav highlighted the triumph as a win for progressive ideals. He expressed concerns over the New Education Policy, 2020, arguing that it propels public universities toward privatization.

Aditi Mishra garnered 1937 votes, surpassing ABVP's Vikas Patel, who received 1488 votes. Gopika won the Vice Presidency with 3101 votes, Danish Ali secured 2083 votes, and Sunil Yadav obtained 2005 votes, defeating their respective opponents. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation praised this victory as overcoming a significant challenge from ABVP, noting the importance of this win following ABVP's previous success in the DUSU elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)