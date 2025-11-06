SBI Leverages AI for Multilingual Communication with Customers

State Bank of India (SBI) is harnessing artificial intelligence to facilitate effective communication between its employees and customers spanning diverse linguistic regions. This initiative was highlighted at the 12th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, where SBI Chairman CS Setty discussed the bank's strategic use of AI tools.

The program, called 'Spark,' is designed as a dual-platform focusing on both knowledge and skill development in multilingual communication. Setty emphasized the necessity of an effective transition, aided by AI, to enhance employees' language skills and ease adaptation to new environments.

In a statement underscoring the importance of customer connectivity through local languages, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advocated for government-owned banks to ensure linguistic inclusivity at all branches, reinforcing SBI's efforts in this direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)