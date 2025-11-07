Gunvor Pulls Back from Lukoil Assets Amid U.S. Treasury's Firm Stance
Swiss commodity trader Gunvor has retracted its proposal to acquire Lukoil's international assets after the U.S. Treasury signaled opposition due to ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. The Treasury stressed that no licenses would be granted, viewing Gunvor as linked to the Kremlin.
Swiss commodity trading giant Gunvor has withdrawn its proposal to purchase the foreign assets of Russian energy firm Lukoil. The decision follows a stern warning from the U.S. Treasury, which is opposing the transaction as the conflict in Ukraine continues unabated.
In a public announcement, the U.S. Treasury emphasized its position against Gunvor, labeling it as a 'Kremlin puppet.' The statement further declared that no operational licenses would be sanctioned while the war drags on under Russian President Vladimir Putin's command.
Seth Pietras, Gunvor's corporate affairs director, criticized the Treasury's statements as 'misinformed,' but welcomed dialogue to address the miscommunication. Nonetheless, the proposal for acquiring Lukoil's assets has been shelved amidst the sanctions imposed by the U.S. to cripple Russia's war resources.
ALSO READ
Stalled Talks: Ukraine's Ongoing Struggle with GDP Warrants Restructuring
Deep Dive into the Controversial 2017 Intelligence Assessment: Unraveling 'Russia Hoax'
Investigating the 'Russia Hoax': A New Chapter in the Political Saga
Mali's Shift to Russia: A Security Gamble Gone Awry
Sweden and Ukraine Unite for Defense Innovation Hub