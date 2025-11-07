Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund
European nations, led by France, pledge $2.5 billion to conserve the Congo rainforest, potentially overshadowing Brazil's global forest fund initiative at COP30. The French-led project aims to reduce deforestation through partnerships and technology while facing rivalry with Brazil's Tropical Forests Forever Facility.
European countries have announced a major commitment of $2.5 billion to a conservation initiative aimed at saving the Congo rainforest. As seen by Reuters, the plan is spearheaded by France, with support from Germany, Norway, Belgium, and Britain.
The initiative, known as "The Belem Call for the Forests of the Congo Basin," seeks to mobilize resources to protect the second-largest rainforest and reduce deforestation through technology, training, and cooperative efforts.
This development comes as Brazil promotes its own flagship project, the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, at the COP30 climate talks, seeking to shift the focus towards broader climate finance solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
