China's Rare Earth Export Surge in October
China's rare earth exports increased by 9% in October from September, marking a reversal after three months of decline. Although export controls were expanded in October, a meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders resulted in an agreement to maintain export flow, pausing China's new restrictions for a year.
In a significant development, China's rare earth exports saw a 9% increase in October as compared to September. This marks the first rise after three consecutive months of decline, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.
China, the leading global exporter of rare earths, shipped 4,343.5 metric tons in October. However, detailed data specifying individual product increases and import countries are expected on November 20. Previously ahead of a meeting on October 30 between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, China announced an expansion of its rare-earth export controls.
The two leaders reached an agreement to continue the export flow, resulting in Beijing pausing its new export controls. Still, restrictions from April that affected the global auto supply chain remain. For the year thus far, China's rare earth exports totaled 52,699.2 tons, a 10.5% increase year-on-year.
