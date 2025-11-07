Left Menu

Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

Mumbai and Delhi grapple with poor air quality as slow winds and winter weather contribute to a smoggy atmosphere. Mumbai's AQI hovers in the 'poor' category, while Delhi faces 'very poor' air quality, prompting deployment of water sprinklers to alleviate pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:46 IST
Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky
Smog covers Mumbai as air quality remains in poor category (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dense smog enveloped parts of Mumbai on Friday morning as several regions reported poor air quality due to sluggish winter winds trapping pollutants. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated Bandra Reclamation with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 214 and Bandra Kurla Complex at 222, both in the 'poor' category by 9 AM. Other areas like Borivali East and Chembur noted AQIs of 150 and 132, respectively.

In the national capital, air quality deteriorated significantly into the 'very poor' category on Friday morning. As recorded by the CPCB, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 312 at 8 AM, a stark rise from Thursday's 'poor' 271. Numerous monitoring stations across the city, including Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, reported alarming AQIs beyond 300, signaling 'very poor' conditions.

Struggling with air pollution, the city deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers in various sectors. Winter made its presence felt as a thick haze blanketed Delhi, with minimum temperatures dipping to around 12 degrees Celsius as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The CPCB has classified AQI levels from 0-50 as 'good', up to 500 as 'severe'.

TRENDING

1
Power to the People: Workers Rally Against WAPDA Privatization

Power to the People: Workers Rally Against WAPDA Privatization

 Pakistan
2
Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

 Global
3
Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

 India
4
Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025