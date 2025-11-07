Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

A dense smog enveloped parts of Mumbai on Friday morning as several regions reported poor air quality due to sluggish winter winds trapping pollutants. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated Bandra Reclamation with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 214 and Bandra Kurla Complex at 222, both in the 'poor' category by 9 AM. Other areas like Borivali East and Chembur noted AQIs of 150 and 132, respectively.

In the national capital, air quality deteriorated significantly into the 'very poor' category on Friday morning. As recorded by the CPCB, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 312 at 8 AM, a stark rise from Thursday's 'poor' 271. Numerous monitoring stations across the city, including Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, reported alarming AQIs beyond 300, signaling 'very poor' conditions.

Struggling with air pollution, the city deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers in various sectors. Winter made its presence felt as a thick haze blanketed Delhi, with minimum temperatures dipping to around 12 degrees Celsius as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The CPCB has classified AQI levels from 0-50 as 'good', up to 500 as 'severe'.