Sabarimala Gold Theft: Arrests Made as Calls for Central Probe Intensify

The Kerala Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken significant action in the Sabarimala gold theft case by arresting former temple commissioner KS Baiju. Set to appear in court today, Baiju's arrest marks a crucial development in an ongoing investigation that has captured public and political attention across the state.

The issue has drawn criticism from Congress MLA Sunny Joseph, who has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of negligence. Joseph claims the government has yet to apprehend key figures responsible for the theft, and he condemns their purported betrayal of the devotees. Meanwhile, Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called for an investigation at a central level and insists on an audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The controversy revolves around alleged mismanagement in the gold plating of the Sabarimala temple, linked to a 1998 donation from industrialist Vijay Mallya. Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime suspect, was detained by the SIT, which submitted its findings to the Kerala High Court, highlighting discrepancies in official records. With the High Court's go-ahead for scientific examination, the investigation enters a critical phase.

