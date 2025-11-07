Controversy Erupts Over Mannar Island Wind Power Projects Amid Local Protests

Controversy continues to surround the construction of wind power projects on Sri Lanka's Mannar islands, as activists allege that work proceeds despite government promises to halt without local consent. Residents led by Father S Marcus remain steadfast in their protests, highlighting environmental damage concerns.

Scheduled to become operational between December 2025 and December 2026, the Windscape Mannar and Hayleys Fentons plants face significant opposition from the Mannar Civil Committee, citing adverse ecological impacts. Although the cabinet announced projects would only continue after public approval, locals claim work persists.

The broader context of dispute includes a withdrawal by the Adani Group from a previous project after the government sought to renegotiate purchase prices. This sets the stage for ongoing tension between development initiatives and community consent.