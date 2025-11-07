Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mannar Island Wind Power Projects Amid Local Protests

Despite government assurances to obtain local consent, the construction of disputed wind power projects on Sri Lanka's Mannar islands continues, sparking protests. Activists and residents oppose the projects due to environmental concerns. Previous agreements with India's Adani Group have already faced setbacks amid similar disputes over pricing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:37 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Mannar Island Wind Power Projects Amid Local Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Controversy continues to surround the construction of wind power projects on Sri Lanka's Mannar islands, as activists allege that work proceeds despite government promises to halt without local consent. Residents led by Father S Marcus remain steadfast in their protests, highlighting environmental damage concerns.

Scheduled to become operational between December 2025 and December 2026, the Windscape Mannar and Hayleys Fentons plants face significant opposition from the Mannar Civil Committee, citing adverse ecological impacts. Although the cabinet announced projects would only continue after public approval, locals claim work persists.

The broader context of dispute includes a withdrawal by the Adani Group from a previous project after the government sought to renegotiate purchase prices. This sets the stage for ongoing tension between development initiatives and community consent.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Progress

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Pro...

 India
2
Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

 India
3
Supreme Court Questions Air India Crash Probe, Demands Independent Inquiry

Supreme Court Questions Air India Crash Probe, Demands Independent Inquiry

 India
4
Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025